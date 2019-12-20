ESPN Names Ed Orgeron’s ‘Roll Tide What? F**k You’ Quote Of The Year In College Football

ESPN has awarded LSU football coach Ed Orgeron the quote of the year in the sport.

Following a gigantic win over Alabama, Coach O was caught on camera in the locker room shouting, “We’re going to beat their ass in recruiting. We’re going to beat their ass every time they see us. You understand that? Roll Tide, what? F**k you!” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN named it the quote of the year, and I 100% agree. Watch a video of the incident below.

You won’t find any disagreement on my end on this one. That quote from Coach O after LSU beat Alabama was awesome.

It doesn’t get any more authentic than that. Coach O was vibing in the moment after beating the Crimson Tide and he just let it fly.

I could watch this video on repeat for hours and never get bored.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Nov 10, 2019 at 9:09am PST

Orgeron is the kind of guy you don’t just want to follow into battle. He’s the kind of guy you volunteer to follow into battle.

This quote and his reaction after beating Alabama is a perfect example of why.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Dec 12, 2019 at 3:17pm PST

Never change, Coach O. Never change at all. The whole nation is loving this energy.