Franklin Graham Criticizes Christianity Today Publication, Says His Late Father Voted For Trump

Franklin Graham criticized the publication Christianity Today on Thursday night after the magazine founded by his late father endorsed President Donald Trump’s removal from office.

Graham is a staunch supporter of the president, and says that his late father, the Rev. Billy Graham, cast his last ever vote in a presidential election for Trump in 2016. Billy Graham passed away last year at the age of 99. (RELATED: Snatching Coals From The Furnace: A Millennial’s Perspective On Billy Graham)

“Yes, [Billy Graham] founded Christianity Today; but no, he would not agree w/ their piece,” Franklin tweeted. “He’d be disappointed.”

.@CTMagazine released an editorial saying @POTUS Trump should be removed from office & they invoked my father’s name, so I felt I should respond. Yes, @BillyGraham founded Christianity Today; but no, he would not agree w/ their piece. He’d be disappointed. https://t.co/XO5Fj0hxnc — Franklin Graham (@Franklin_Graham) December 20, 2019

“I hadn’t shared who my father [Billy Graham] voted for in 2016, but because of [Christianity Today’s] article, I felt it necessary to share now,” Franklin added. “My father knew [Trump] believed in him & voted for him. He believed Donald J. Trump was the man for this hour in history for our nation.”

Graham’s comments came just hours after the Evangelical magazine founded by his father called for Trump’s removal.

“The impeachment hearings have illuminated the president’s moral deficiencies for all to see,” Christianity Today Editor in Chief Mark Galli said. “None of the president’s positives can balance the moral and political danger we face under a leader of such grossly immoral character.”

The House of Representatives impeached the president Wednesday, making Trump just the third president in U.S. history to be impeached. The president is expected to face a trial in the senate early next year.