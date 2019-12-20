Guy Gets Hit In The Groin By Baseball In Laugh-Out-Loud Video

One guy learned the hard way to always keep your head on a swivel.

In a video posted on Twitter by @Starting9, some guys are working out and throwing baseballs around in a training facility. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

That’s when things went horribly wrong. The guy was just casually standing there when he was drilled in the groin by a baseball. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Watch the unreal moment below.

Better hope he goes pro cause there’s no more kids in your future (Via ig/psanders_14) pic.twitter.com/ghlAGcdHjE — Starting 9 (@Starting9) December 19, 2019

Obviously, our thoughts are with this guy. Getting your groin destroyed is never a fun situation. That much is for sure. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Having said that, there are few things funnier when it comes to viral videos than dudes getting crushed in their most sensitive region. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Before you think I’m just laughing from the peanut gallery, I can promise you I have more sympathy for you than anybody else does. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

I know his pain in a way that I wish I didn’t. As a young man, I took a water balloon shot out of slingshot to the groin.

It bruised in ways that I didn’t even know was physically possible. Trust me, I feel this man’s pain. At the same time, it’s important to laugh keep things lighthearted.

His pain was our laughter. We thank him for his sacrifice.