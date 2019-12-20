Inside The Spin Room: Here’s What The Candidates Thought About The Sixth Debate

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA — The Daily Caller made it’s way into the spin room of the sixth 2020 Democratic presidential primary debate to ask each candidate important questions about the future of their campaigns.

The candidates that showed up to the spin room right after the debate finished were entrepreneur Andrew Yang, Democratic South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Democratic Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer.

Former Vice President Joe Biden and Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sander did not make it to the spin room after the debate concluded. (RELATED: Inside The Spin Room: Here’s What The Candidates Thought About Last Night’s Debate)

Steyer was asked by the Daily Caller if he believes he wasted millions of dollars on a campaign to impeach President Donald Trump since it seems likely that the Republican-controlled Senate will acquit the president. Steyer responded by saying he did not think it was in any way a waste of money.

WATCH:

Yang was asked by the Daily Caller if he was worried about Warren’s plans to divide big tech companies, to which he responded by saying, “they’re quite aggressive.”

WATCH:

The Daily Caller asked a Sanders surrogate, since Sanders himself did not make his way into the spin room, about the difference between Warren and Sanders, to which she said there are many, including that Sanders has maintained a consistent stance on the issues. (RELATED: Here Is Everything You Missed During Thursday Night’s Democratic Debate)

WATCH:

Warren would not speak to other members of the press in the spin room and instead jumped around to big cable networks. The Daily Caller planned on asking her about helping cover up corporate pollution when she worked for a group by the name of CMC Heartland.

WATCH:

The Daily Caller tried asking Buttigieg why Trump had a higher approval rating among African Americans than him, but he would not take questions.

This was the last 2020 presidential debate of 2019.