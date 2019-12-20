J.J. Watt Appears To Hint That He’ll Return To The Houston Texans

Houston Texans superstar J.J. Watt seemed to indicate on Twitter that’ll return to the field.

Watt, who is one of the best defensive players in the NFL, tore his pectoral muscle at the end of October. Given his long history of injuries, nobody would be blamed for wondering whether or not he was done.

However, it seems that’s not the case. Watt tweeted Thursday, “It’s not over though.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s not over though. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) December 19, 2019

Obviously, you can read into this tweet however you like, but to me it seems clear that Watt doesn’t plan on hanging his cleats up.

Even ESPN wrote a few days ago that he might return this season. Add the tweet into the mix, and it seems to me that’s the way things are trending.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on Nov 7, 2019 at 10:44am PST

If it’s the end of the road for Watt when the season comes to an end, then he’s had a hell of a ride in the NFL ever since leaving Wisconsin.

He’s been a dominant force on the field, and he’s been a class act off of it. Following Hurricane Harvey, he helped raise millions and millions of dollars for relief efforts.

That’s the kind of legacy you hope to leave behind.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JJ Watt (@jjwatt) on Oct 6, 2019 at 5:22am PDT

We’ll see what he decides to do, but it certainly sounds like we haven’t seen the last of Watt on an NFL field.