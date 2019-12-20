Justin Bieber Lit Up Social Media With Tease About New Music Coming

Justin Bieber definitely got everyone’s attention Friday when he dropped a cryptic message that has many wondering if it means new music will soon drop.

The 25-year-old pop singer explained very little in the post he dropped on both Instagram and Twitter with his millions of followers that included three dates and not much else. (RELATED: Report: Selena Gomez Takes Break From Spotlight Following Justin Bieber Breakup)

The message read simply, “December 24, December 31, January 3 … #2020,” and next to it was a black screen with the numbers 2020 on it and no other information. (RELATED: Report: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin Tied Knot After 2-Month Engagement)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Dec 20, 2019 at 8:57am PST

He followed that post up with two others that were exactly the same with the same photo next to it. Reading through the messages, other people were just as excited and confused by the message.

MTV responded, “Excuse me what,” “Hello what is happening,” and lastly “I need an explanation immediately.”

But there was no other information provided. It comes after the “Baby” hitmaker hinted he was working on new music in October and promised fans to release it, but only if he could “see the demand for it first.”

“If this [post] gets 20 million likes,” the singer’s screenshot on Instagram read, per E! News.“Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas.”

“Share it, like it, post in your story, I gotta see the demand,” he added in the caption next to the post. “Love you guys pumped for it! I’m almost done but your support will make me move faster.”

As previously reported, it has been a long wait, as Bieber hasn’t put out a new album in four years. Most recently, he released a single after collaborating with country group Dan + Shay’s for “10,000 Hours.”