Melania Stuns In Gorgeous Vanilla Coat And Pants Combo At Joint Base Andrews

Melania Trump definitely turned heads Friday when she stepped out in a gorgeous vanilla coat and pants combo during a visit to Joint Base Andrews.

The first lady looked just as striking as ever in the long sleeve coat, matching colored top and pants number as she joined President Donald Trump in Maryland speaking to the troops ahead of the Trump’s family Christmas getaway to Mar-a-Lago. (RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Yellow And Black Floral Dress During Munich Trip)

She completed the beautiful winter look with loose hair, scarlet red high heels and a red clutch.(RELATED: Ivanka Turns Heads In Gorgeous Yellow Plaid Skirt Suit)

At one point, FLOTUS took the podium and thanked those serving in the military and their families, stating that “we send our prayers to all who are serving overseas” during the holiday season. She then wished everyone a “very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.”

To say she looked perfect would be a serious understatement.

Melania’s fashion sense is always on point as has been noted before, especially during the holidays. Most recently, the first lady stunned when she showed up in a cream-colored, sparkling cream cape dress for the 2019 Congressional Ball held at the White House.

