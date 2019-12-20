Miss America Ratings Continue To Decline For Second Year In A Row

The 2020 Miss America pageant hit another all-time low in ratings for the second time in a row.

The competition aired on NBC and brought in a o.6 rating and a whopping 3.61 million viewers over two hours, according to a report published by The Hollywood Reporter.

Last year’s competition, which aired on ABC and grabbed the lowest ratings of all-time for the show, landed a 0.7 rating. The audience numbers this year also fell by 17% from 4.34 million.

Miss Virginia, Camille Schrier, took the crown during Thursday’s competition held in Uncasville, Connecticut. Schrier broke stereotypes after she performed a science experiment as her talent. She is currently studying to receive her doctorate in pharmacy.

“Miss America is someone who needs to educate,” she told judges. (RELATED: Former Miss Kentucky Pleads Guilty In Nude Photo Scandal Involving Minor)

Maybe if we keep seeing talents like really cool science experiments instead of the same old singing and dancing, the ratings for the show will start to go up.

Part of me thinks that the ratings decreasing is just because people don’t watch TV anymore, but there’s also the idea that people just don’t care about beauty pageants anymore. They have to change it up. It can’t just be the same thing over and over again.