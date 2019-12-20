Netflix Releases Short Preview For Aaron Hernandez Documentary

Netflix dropped the first preview for “Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez,” and it looks awesome.

The plot of the documentary, according to the streaming service's tweet: "From the studio that brought you Making a Murderer and Evil Genius, witness the rise and fall of the infamous athlete Aaron Hernandez. How can someone who had everything throw it all away? January 15, only on Netflix."

The promo is extremely short, and mostly just features a clip of Hernandez talking about his temper on the phone. Give it a watch below.

Killer Inside: The mind of Aaron Hernandez. From the studio that brought you Making a Murderer and Evil Genius, witness the rise and fall of the infamous athlete Aaron Hernandez. How can someone who had everything throw it all away? January 15, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/tak2JAwXj5 — Netflix US (@netflix) December 19, 2019

Well, it certainly looks like Netflix has another major hit on its hands, and I can’t wait to see it. “Making a Murderer” was amazing.

I never saw “Evil Genius,” but I binged “Making a Murderer.” The case was by where I lived, and Netflix made an entertaining series.

Now, would I consider it incredibly accurate? That’s up for debate, but it was an interesting watch.

If “Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez” is at the same level, then audiences are in for a fun time.

The tight end was one of the best players in the NFL while on the Patriots before he was convicted of killing Odin Lloyd. He later beat some more murder charges before committing suicide.

The whole situation is beyond description. It’s one of the wildest stories in sports in my lifetime.

Tune in Jan. 15 to find out what it’s all about. I’m extremely excited for this one.