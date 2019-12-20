SAG-AFTRA Expands Investigation Of FremantleMedia After Orlando Jones Complains About Racism On ‘American Gods’

The Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists has expanded its investigation into the media group that produces “America’s Got Talent.”

The expansion comes after comedian Orlando Jones claimed his exit from “American Gods” was racially motivated, according to a report published by Page Six.

“After initial meetings with Gabrielle Union and her representatives about her experiences on America’s Got Talent, and after learning more about Orlando Jones’s experience on ‘American Gods,’ SAG-AFTRA is expanding its investigation of Fremantle Media,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement.

“Our enforcement actions are handled confidentially to protect the members involved, and we typically do not publicize these matters unless the affected members request that we do so. We have nothing further to report at this time,” the statement continued. (RELATED: REPORT: Sofia Vergara In Talks To Join Judging Cast Of ‘America’s Got Talent’)

The Screen Actors Guild first began its investigation on Dec 1. after actress Gabrielle Union’s claims of a “toxic culture” on “America’s Got Talent” became public. She claimed she faced racial and gender discrimination while she was a judge on the show.

Union met with NBC executives shortly after the comments made headlines.

We had a lengthy 5-hour, and what I thought to be, productive meeting yesterday. I was able to, again, express my unfiltered truth. I led with transparency and my desire and hope for real change. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) December 4, 2019

