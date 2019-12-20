Pelosi Invites Trump To Give SOTU Address Days After Impeaching Him

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited President Donald Trump to give the State of the Union address just days after impeaching him.

Pelosi sent a letter to the White House Friday inviting Trump to address Congress on Feb. 4. The letter came just two days after the House of Representatives voted along mostly party lines to impeach the president, marking just the third time in U.S. history that a president has been impeached. Trump has accepted the invitation, according to a statement released by White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley. (RELATED: Here Are The Three Democrats That Voted Against Impeachment)

“In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Chamber of the U.S. House of Representatives,” Pelosi wrote. “Thank you for your attention to this matter.”

JUST IN: Speaker Pelosi invites President Trump to deliver State of the Union address on Feb. 4, 2020. pic.twitter.com/L1B0YfTMw5 — NBC News (@NBCNews) December 20, 2019

This will be the second State of the Union address to take place since Pelosi and the Democrats took control of the House last Fall, and it could also occur during as Trump faces a senate trial on his impeachment. (RELATED: The Tide Is Turning Against Democrats On Impeachment)

Last year’s State of the Union was also filled with drama as it was delayed several weeks due to the longest shutdown in U.S. history.