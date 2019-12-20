Pornhub Had 42 Billion Visits In 2019, Aliens Was A Popular Search Term

Pornhub has released its data to the public, and the 2019 numbers were out of control.

According to a release from the adult content website, there were 42 billion visits to the site. That's not the only interesting piece of data.

One of the most popular searches was for aliens! You read that correctly. People were searching for pornography involving aliens.

Also, in an interesting point of data, the porn viewing audience on Pornhub was made up 32% by women, and the USA was the most popular country for viewing.

First off, this is always a genius marketing move for Pornhub to release their data. It's absolutely fascinating.

For those interested, I’d encourage you to read it all. There’s some fascinating stuff in there. There are a lot of different demographics to cover!

Secondly, the numbers are just jarring. We're talking about 42 billion visits over the course of a year to Pornhub!

That breaks down to 115 million visits a day. The release said the average visit is about ten and a half minutes. That means the site streamed roughly 441 billion minutes of porn over the past year if my math is correct.

I don’t know who is running the business side of Pornhub, but they’re clearly doing a good job. Sound off in the comments with the part that shocked you the most.