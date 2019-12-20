PREVIEW: Wisconsin Has To Beat Milwaukee In Basketball Saturday

The Wisconsin Badgers have to beat Milwaukee in basketball Saturday.

With my Badgers sitting at 5-5 after an atrocious start to the year, the margin for error has been completely eliminated. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If we don’t beat the Panthers, then we’re in big trouble. This is the definition of a game that we have to win, and it’s that simple.

Fans are incredibly frustrated about what we’ve watched unfold. Trust me, I’ve listened to it and watched it firsthand.

Now, it’s time to get another win under our belt against a very beatable team. We’re better at every position on the floor.

Nate Reuvers should be able to torch the Panthers from anywhere. Despite playing horribly against Rutgers, he’s still one of the best players in America.

If we can’t beat Milwaukee, then Greg Gard is in serious trouble as our head coach. We’ve been patient, we tolerated a losing season understanding the bigger picture but the time for “let’s wait and see” is over.

Either we’re going to win under Gard or we aren’t. If we fall under .500 due to a loss to Milwaukee, then fans are going to lose their minds.

So, let’s go out there and take care of business. Kobe King, Brad Davison, Reuvers and the rest of the squad should be able to roll.

Let’s hope they do. Otherwise, we’re going to have to have a conversation nobody wants. Tune in at 5:00 EST on BTN to catch all the action.