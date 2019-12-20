‘Prosecutors Appear To Have Developed Cold Feet’: Mitch McConnell Jabs At House Democrats Over Impeachment Articles

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took a few jabs at House Democrats over their reluctance to send the articles of impeachment forward for consideration in the Senate.

McConnell was responding to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her assertion that, until she could be sure that any trial that took place in the Senate would be “fair,” she would not name impeachment managers or even transmit the two House-adopted articles of impeachment to the Senate. (RELATED: People Are Loving The Economy In New CNN Poll As Impeachment Process Trudges On)

WATCH:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says it would be “fine with me” if Democrats “never” transmit the articles of impeachment to the Senate: “House Democrat prosecution seems to have gotten cold feet.” https://t.co/GresYy2HAd pic.twitter.com/0jg3aepwZO — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) December 20, 2019

“Other House Democrats seem to be suggesting they’d prefer never to transmit the articles,” McConnell said from the Senate floor. “Fine with me,” he added with a smile and a dismissive wave. “And the Speaker of the House herself has been unclear on this. Her message has been somewhat muddled.”

McConnell continued, “So here’s where we are, Mr. President. We have the curious situation where following House Democrats’ rush to impeachment, following weeks of pronouncements about the urgency of the situation — urgent situation — the prosecutors appear to have developed cold feet.”

“The House Democrat prosecution seems to have gotten cold feet,” he repeated, laughing. “And to be unsure if they even want to proceed to the trial. Like I said, a very unusual spectacle. And in my view, certainly not one that reflects well on the House.”

To complicate matters even further, one of the House Democrats’ star impeachment witnesses, Noah Feldman, asserted Thursday that President Donald Trump was not actually impeached until the House Democrats transmitted the adopted articles to the Senate.