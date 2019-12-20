REPORT: Apple Has Had Talks With The PAC-12 About TV Rights For Sporting Events

The PAC-12 and Apple have held talks about TV rights for sporting events.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the conference and the tech giant have had talks about streaming sporting events on its streaming service. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s believed the media rights to the PAC-12 could be worth up to $5 billion, which would probably not be an issue at all for Apple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Ducks (@goducks) on Dec 6, 2019 at 8:45pm PST

Get used to the idea of streaming services teaming up with sports organizations. In my mind, it’s not a question of if it’ll happen.

The only question is when will a major deal be struck. I’m not talking about a game here or there streaming on Amazon or Twitter.

I’m talking about an entire season for a major sport being broadcasted on Apple TV or Netflix. It’s going to eventually happen.

I can 100% guarantee it.

These streaming services have more money than they know what to do with. The American public loves sports. It’s a match made in heaven.

They’ll just start throwing cash at different organizations until one finally bites. The PAC-12 is the least important of the Power Five conferences, which makes it a good starting point.

Getting the TV rights to the Big 10 or SEC would be a much tougher ask. The PAC-12 is an easier sell.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Ducks (@goducks) on Nov 30, 2019 at 4:13pm PST

Personally, I don’t mind streaming services getting involved in the sports game. It’s 2019. Things are going to change, and streaming is incredibly popular.

Combine that fact with the money involved, and it’s not hard to see how we got to where we are with Apple and the PAC-12 talking.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oregon Ducks (@goducks) on Nov 30, 2019 at 2:08pm PST

Sound off in the comments with what you think will happen.