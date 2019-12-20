‘Serenity’ With Matthew McConaughey Was The Worst Movie Of 2019

It’s time to name the worst movie of the year with 2019 winding down, and this one was very easy.

“Serenity” with Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway takes the cake for the worst movie of the year. In fact, it might take home the award for worst movie ever made. (REVIEW: ‘Richard Jewell’ Is The Best Movie Of 2019)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serenity (@serenityfilm) on Sep 26, 2018 at 1:57pm PDT

As you all know, I’m a huge fan of Matthew McConaughey. That’s why I was so pumped when I saw the initial trailer for “Serenity.”

It looked like a film meant to mess with your mind, and I was here for it.

Unfortunately, I found myself shocked sitting in the theater watching. After weeks and weeks of anticipation, game time arrived, and it couldn’t have gone much worse.

It was supposed to be a psychological thriller about a man killing his ex-wife’s abusive new husband. The first half was great.

In the end, it turned out they were video game characters! Yes, the entire movie takes place within a video game, outside of the closing seconds.

I should have walked out of the theater right on the spot. How the hell does somebody make a movie with Anne Hathaway and Matthew McConaughey and have it go so wrong?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serenity (@serenityfilm) on Nov 12, 2018 at 4:22pm PST

Congrats to everybody involved with “Serenity” for making the worst film of the year. If I wasn’t such a huge McConaughey guy and loyalist, I would have rioted in the streets.

Let’s hope he never makes a movie this bad ever again.