Springfield Thunderbirds Will Wear ‘Simpsons’ Jerseys For Upcoming Game

The Springfield Thunderbirds will have some interesting uniforms for an upcoming game.

The AHL team revealed that they'll wear jerseys inspired by "The Simpsons" for their February 1 game. You can see photos of them below.

What if your favorite hometown hockey team was called the Springfield Ice-O-Topes? What if, on February 1st, the T-Birds become the Springfield Ice-O-Topes for one day only? Happy 30th Anniversary #TheSimpsons To learn more and purchase tickets >> https://t.co/ybchXe1cbi pic.twitter.com/99ldbQwTCm — Springfield T-Birds (@ThunderbirdsAHL) December 17, 2019

I have to be honest with everybody here. I don’t really like this move at all. This is the AHL we’re talking. This is arguably the second best hockey league on the planet.

I just don’t like cheap gimmicks. It has nothing to do with “The Simpsons.” That’s a legendary show with millions of fans around the globe.

However, when it comes to hockey, I like keeping things simple. There doesn’t need to be dumb antics to get people pumped.

It’s pro hockey. People are pumped around the clock.

These guys are all one phone call away from playing in the NHL on any given night. I’d like to believe they’d take this stuff a little more seriously.

Now, if this was the ECHL or some other tiny league, then I’d be all for it. Again, this is the AHL. These are fringe NHL players.

They should be above unnecessary stunts for attention.