Watch A Compilation Of All The ‘Star Wars’ Trailers

An awesome “Star Wars” video has hit the web.

Movieclips Trailers released a 21-minute mashup of all the trailers released for different “Star Wars” films over the years, and it’s the perfect way to prepare for “The Rise of Skywalker.” (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian‘ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

If you’re a fan of the saga, I can guarantee you’re going to want to see this. Give it a watch below.

That video really is the perfect way to prepare for “The Rise of Skywalker,” which you can catch in theaters Friday.

This whole journey started in 1977, and now we’re here at the end of 2019 about to find out the conclusion we’ve waited decades for.

If that doesn’t have you amped, then I doubt you’re a true fan.

For me, the original trilogy will never be topped. Of course, that’s not a minority opinion. I think most fans feel that way.

The original three movies are just too damn good to ever be topped.

Having said that, I still have enjoyed the latest movies more than most, and I can’t wait to see “The Rise of Skywalker.”

Sound off in your comments with what you think will happen, and make sure to check back for my full review once it’s finished.

I can’t wait!