‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Makes $40 Million In Thursday Ticket Sales

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” made a ton of money in Thursday ticket sales.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film made $40 million Thursday night with ticket sales in North America. (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian‘ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

It’s projected to possibly make as much as $200 million opening weekend.

THR also reported this was the lowest Thursday opening out of the newest trilogy, but the numbers are still absolutely out of control.

Most films get zero attention the Thursday they open. “The Rise of Skywalker” went out and just made a casual $40 million.

In case you’re wondering how the studio heads reacted, below is my best guess.

Again, the fact it was the lowest out of the past three really doesn’t mean much at all. It’s still going to generate an obscene amount of money.

Knocking off a $40 million chunk before the weekend even gets here is nothing short of absurd for “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” and everybody involved.

For those of you who have seen the movie, sound off in the comments with your thoughts. I can’t wait to see it.