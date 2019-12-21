Bo Ryan Nominated For The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame

Former Wisconsin basketball coach Bo Ryan has been nominated for the hall of fame.

The team announced Friday that the legendary Badgers coach was part of the 2020 nomination class for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

He has missed the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame multiple times in the past, which is just mind-boggling.

Bo Ryan will without a doubt eventually end up in the Naismith Hall of Fame. There’s no doubt about it. The only question is when it’ll happen.

It’s not a matter of if. It’s just when he’ll finally get his ticket punched. We’re talking about a guy with a laundry list of accomplishments.

He’s one of the winningest coaches in Big 10 history, has multiple trips to the Final Four, multiple conference titles and won four national titles in DIII before coming to the Badgers.

Plus, he famously beat an undefeated Kentucky team in the Final Four.

He did all of that with a lot less talent than other major coaches. He’s not out there playing with McDonald’s All-Americans.

Bo Ryan won with kids that were mostly overlooked and forgotten about by other major powers. Look no further than Frank Kaminsky for proof of that fact.

Kaminsky was an afterthought in the recruiting process. He became the best player in America under Bo Ryan.

He deserves his spot in the hall of fame, and I have no doubt he’ll get it. Bo Ryan reshaped Wisconsin basketball forever, and he’ll always be an icon in my state.

There’s not enough thanks in the world for what he did with our program. The whole state is damn proud of him, and I think we all wish he would have kept coaching instead of retiring.