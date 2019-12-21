CBS Pulls Out Of SEC TV Negotiations, TV Rights Expected To Go To ABC/ESPN

The SEC will not be returning to CBS.

According to John Ourand, the network has walked away from contract negotiations with the conference after presenting a bid for about $300 million a season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s now expected that ABC/ESPN will get the rights to the main SEC games for somewhere in the range of $330 million annually.

This really shouldn’t come as a surprise to anybody. Earlier in the week, we started getting whispers that CBS wouldn’t be able to keep the deal after it expired in 2023.

We kind of all saw this coming and ESPN was the big favorite to land the major SEC games. Now, it looks like that’s exactly what will happen.

The sports powerhouse network is ready to shell out a ton of money to get the job done, and it looks like that could happen very soon.

The question now is whether or not CBS will try to make any college football play outside of the Army/Navy game.

They could try to target the B1G, but my guess is Fox Sports would crush any offer CBS made.

We’ll see what happens, but this is a major win for the SEC and ESPN.