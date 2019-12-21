HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Beats Milwaukee 83-64, D’Mitrik Trice Scores 31

The Wisconsin Badgers finally got another win after steamrolling Milwaukee 83-64 Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Dec 21, 2019 at 4:15pm PST

Coming into the game against the Panthers, I said we had to get a win. We can’t be 5-5 and lose to Horizon League teams. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

We just can’t allow that to happen. Luckily, my Badgers took care of business today. D’Mitrik Trice dropped 31, Nate Reuvers scored 22 and Micah Potter scored 12 in his debut for Wisconsin.

Watch full highlights of the game below.

Now, the question is whether or not we can put some momentum together. We’ve looked damn good at times this season.

At other times, we’ve looked abysmal. We have Tennessee, Rider and then we dive right into Big 10 conference play.

There’s no margin for error at this point. If we don’t show up and show out every game, we’re going to be watching March Madness from our couches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb) on Dec 21, 2019 at 3:23pm PST

Today was a step in the correct direction. Now, let’s start stacking up bricks and start stacking up wins. This team has all the talent in the world.

We just need to actually just get back to Wisconsin basketball, and everything else will take care of itself.