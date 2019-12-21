Joe Burrow’s High School Is In The Process Of Naming The Stadium After Him

Quarterback Joe Burrow’s high school is about to give him a major honor.

Following his Heisman victory and a 13-0 season with LSU, the Athens High School will name the football stadium after the greatest player to ever come out of it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The school posted on Facebook that necessary actions are being taken “to name the Athens High School Football Stadium the Joe Burrow Stadium.”

The Athens City School District Board of Education hereby recognizes and congratulates Athens High School Class of 2015… Posted by Athens City School District on Thursday, December 19, 2019

This is a baller move from Athens. Whenever you have a Heisman winner come out of your program, you have to shine a light on it as much as possible.

After all, Heisman winners don’t exactly grow on the trees. It’s the most exclusive club in all of sports, and Burrow is officially a member.

He’s also a huge influence in the community, and an outstanding role model.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Burrow (@joe_burrow10) on Dec 15, 2019 at 9:48am PST

Renaming the stadium after Burrow is a great way to guarantee he gets remembered forever in Athens, which already shouldn’t have been a problem.

He’s without a doubt one of the greatest college football players of all time.

Now, the honors will really start pouring out if he pulls off a national championship. Tune in December 27 for the first round of the playoff games.