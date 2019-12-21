Police Dog Jumps Through Truck Window To Take Out Stalking Suspect In Crazy Video

One man learned the hard way not to mess with police dogs in a recent viral video.

According to ABC7, Julio Vasquez allegedly tried to evade police in Corona, California after violating a restraining order involving his estranged wife. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

Rubber bullets were fired at his vehicle, and then the dog was unleashed. That’s when things took a turn for the worse for Mr. Vasquez. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

The dog jumped right through the broken car window, and took him out. ABC7 reported he was charged with felony stalking and felony evading. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Watch the unreal video below.

Police used a K-9 and shot rubber pellets to take a stalking suspect into custody after the end of a chase in Corona. Full video and more details: https://t.co/nxMHlbaDM2 pic.twitter.com/R3NWzr30wM — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) December 20, 2019

As I was told as a young man, if you play stupid games, then you’re going to win stupid prizes. You know what you do when the police try to stop you? (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

You comply. You don’t try to allegedly evade capture. Police really don’t like when people do that. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

That’s how you end up with rubber bullets getting shot at you and a dog jumping through your truck window.

Those dogs are also no joke at all. I don’t care how tough you think you are, you’re not going to stand a chance against a well-trained K9 unit.

You’re going to get messed up.

Best of luck to Mr. Vasquez. Something tells me the police are going to have some questions for him, and it’s not going to be a pleasant experience.