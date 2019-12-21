Maxine Waters Says Trump Is ‘Putin’s Puppet’ Despite Previously Admitting She Can’t Prove Russia Collusion Hoax

Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters is still convinced that President Donald Trump is Russian President Vladimir Putin’s stooge and will invite the foreign leader to the White House next year.

Waters, who earlier this week admitted she doesn’t “have the facts to prove” the Russia collusion hoax, is basing her latest belief on a “Revelation by former WH officials.”

“Trump is #PutinsPuppet. Trump repeated Putin’s talking point that Ukraine, not Russia, interfered in the ‘16 election. Mark my words. If the Senate doesn’t remove him, Trump will invite Putin to the WH next yr,” she tweeted.

Waters is apparently basing her latest assertions on accusations by “multiple former officials” who anonymously told the Washington Post that Trump blamed Ukraine for interference in the 2016 election because Putin told him it was true. The ex-employees thought it was strange that Trump espoused Ukrainian interference after he met with Putin during the 2017 G20 summit in Hamburg. (RELATED: Trump Claims Maxine Waters Is A ‘Low IQ Individual’)

Waters is also convinced that Putin helped elected Trump in 2016 because he wanted U.S. economic sanctions lifted and was sure that Trump would do so. “I believe, even though I don’t have the facts to prove it, I believe that Putin wanted to lift the sanctions. He’s always wanted to lift these sanctions that were placed on him because of his interfering with and his incursion into Crimea. So I believe that they wanted to elect President Trump and Trump, I believe agreed.”

During Wednesday’s impeachment debate, Waters reminded everyone that she called for Trump’s removal “early” in this term of office, explaining, “Yes, I called for Trump’s impeachment early. This is our country. Our foremothers and forefathers shed their blood to build and defend this democracy. I refuse to have it undermined. I wholeheartedly support this resolution.” (RELATED: Maxine Waters Is On A Quest To Find Trump A Nickname — It’s Not Going Well)

Although she seemed content with impeachment Wednesday, Waters has previously expressed her belief that the president deserves imprisonment and should be “placed in solitary confinement.”

Although Waters encouraged the Senate to “remove” Trump in her tweet about Putin potentially visiting the White House, Waters did not mention that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi won’t say if she will deliver the Articles of Impeachment to the upper chamber.