It’s The 16-Year Anniversary Of Brett Favre Throwing For Four Touchdowns After His Father Died

Today is the 16-year anniversary of Brett Favre’s incredible performance following his father Irvin’s death.

The father of the Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback died December 21, 2003. The next day, his son had a “Monday Night Football” game against the Oakland Raiders.

There was a ton of debate about whether or not the NFL star would suit up and play. He ultimately decided to take the field, and what happened next was nothing short of incredible.

Favre threw for four touchdowns and 399 yards in an epic performance. Watch highlights from the unbelievable game below.

Despite being a young kid and not a Packers fan, I remember this game very well. Going into it, people wouldn’t stop debating whether or not Favre would play.

I don’t know if you believe in God or not (I do), but there’s no doubt in my mind what we watched on that field 16 years ago was something unlike we’d ever seen before.

Favre was playing like a man out of his mind. After the game, Favre told the media, “I knew that my dad would have wanted me to play. I love him so much, and I love this game.”

If that quote doesn’t pull at your heartstrings, then you’re probably not alive.

There’s no doubt Favre’s performance that night will forever be remembered as one of the greatest in the history of the NFL.

The night was filled with emotion, and the Packers star quarterback performed at a level that simply didn’t make sense.

I have no doubt at all that his father was watching down on his son with a smile on his face.