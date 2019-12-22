Cleveland Browns Lose To The Ravens, Odell Beckham Jr. Yells At Freddie Kitchens

The Cleveland Browns will finish the season under .500 after losing to the Ravens 31-15 Sunday.

It wasn’t just a bad loss. It was crystal clear the frustrations with the team have boiled over the top. At one point late in the game, Odell Beckham Jr. exploded on head coach Freddie Kitchens. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I don’t know what Odell was so upset about, but this really just goes to show how bad the Browns truly are.

There was serious hype going into the season that they could make a Super Bowl run. Now, the best they can finish is 7-9.

I think it’s safe to say the wheels have fallen off.

Let’s use this Browns team as an example of what happens when media hysteria overruns logic and common sense. Anybody with eyes could have seen this coming.

Baker Mayfield is far from a star, Freddie Kitchens seems overwhelmed and nothing can go right for this team.

Better luck next year, Cleveland! Clearly, 2019 just wasn’t meant to be your season!