Lamar Jackson Completes Circus Touchdown Pass To Mark Andrews

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson threw an absurd touchdown pass Sunday against the Browns.

In the final seconds of the first half, Jackson scrambled around in the back before launching an off-balance pass to Mark Andrews for a touchdown. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

It’s pretty difficult to even describe this one from the Ravens superstar. Give it a watch below.

The play above is a perfect example of why Lamar Jackson is probably going to be the league MVP this season. How did he pull that off?

Better question for all of you. How many other quarterbacks in the league could have completed that pass and stayed standing up in the pocket.

Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are the only two that come to mind. Lamar Jackson is a beast on a whole different level, and he shows it on a weekly basis.

If Jackson can stay healthy, he’s going to be making plays like this for a very long time. Props to him for completing the unreal touchdown pass today against Cleveland.

Absolutely incredible performance.