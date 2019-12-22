Matthew Stafford Done For The Season, Detroit Lions Place Him On Injured Reserve

Matthew Stafford is done playing football for the Detroit Lions in 2019.

The team placed him on injured reserve a few days ago, which means he’s done for the year. The move comes after the star quarterback has struggled with fractured bones in his back for several weeks.

For once, the Lions have made a good call. There’s no reason at all for Stafford to pick up a football for the rest of the season. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

That’s my quarterback, he’s hurt and I want him healthy. That means keeping him far away from NFL defenses.

The 2019 season was nothing short of an absolute train wreck. That’s the reality of the situation, and nothing we say or do is going to change that. We just have to start preparing for the future.

That means making sure Stafford is 100% in 2020. The Lions can’t survive without him on the field. I think this season made that abundantly clear.

Get well, Stafford. Lions fans around the globe are cheering for you!