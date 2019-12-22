Montreal Canadiens Fans Brawl Inside Of A Casino In Wild Video

Fans of the Montreal Canadiens apparently couldn’t help themselves from throwing some punches during a recent altercation.

In a Twitter video posted by @CanadaBarstool, men wearing Montreal jerseys were in a casino just wreaking havoc on the place.

I have no idea what caused the situation, but it's clear these men were incredibly pissed off as they just swung on each other.

Watch the unreal chaos unfold below.

I could not be less surprised by this video pic.twitter.com/I1vVzLANHN — Barstool Canada (@CanadaBarstool) December 21, 2019

Say whatever you want about hockey fans, but there's no doubt they're always ready to throw hands when it's necessary.

Much like the guys on the ice, there's no backing down when it comes to hockey fans. I say that as a compliment.

As a hockey guy myself, we’re all missing a few brain cells. It’s just the way it is. We don’t always think things through, but that’s what makes hockey guys so much fun.

While I’m generally against fighting, it’s hard to bag on some true hockey men handling their differences like the athletes they support.

If you’re going to fight, you might as well do it while wearing an NHL jersey in a casino. That might be the only kind of fighting that I can get behind.

Stay frosty, gentlemen.