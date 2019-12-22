Ted Cruz: Pelosi Sitting On Impeachment Is ‘An Admission Of Failure’

Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on Sunday described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s decision to keep the articles of impeachment from the Senate’s gaze as “a sign of weakness” and “an admission of failure.”

“You can’t make this up,” Cruz told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.” “Listen, this is a sign of weakness. This is a sign she understands just how weak these articles are. These articles of impeachment that they actually voted on were really an admission of failure.”

Pelosi began talking about withholding the impeachment articles from the Senate within minutes of the House voting to impeach President Donald Trump.

Cruz noted that Pelosi might have suddenly realized that after promising so much misconduct from the impeachment inquiry, she has little to show for it. (RELATED: House Democratic Whip Willing To Never Send Articles Of Impeachment To Senate)

“For months they had been promising all of this evidence of criminal activity. For months they had been talking about bribery, talking about quid pro quo. But then they heard all the evidence and they got no evidence of it. These articles don’t allege any crime,” Cruz said.

“This is the first time in the history of our country that a president has been impeached without a single article alleging any criminal conduct. They don’t allege any crime. They don’t allege any federal law violated,” Cruz insisted, adding that “this was, at the end of the day, a political response because Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats hate the president.”

Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham has called Pelosi’s apparent strategy “incredibly dangerous” and “uncharted waters — Constitutionally.”

Cruz also commented on the recent release of the Department of Justice Inspector General report that details gross incompetence on the part of the FBI in procuring Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Application (FISA) warrants — especially in the case of then-Trump campaign advisor Carter Page. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Uses ‘Lobbyist Boondoggle’ Spending Bill As An Ashtray)

“The Inspector General report is a stunning indictment of the politicization of the Obama Department of Justice and the FBI. The Inspector General report details 17 specific misrepresentations that the DOJ and FBI made to the FISA court. Inspector General Michael Horowitz was appointed by Barack Obama.”