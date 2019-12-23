Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Accuses Trump Of Being Afraid ‘Of Latino Women’

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said President Donald Trump is afraid of both strong women and Latino women during an interview Sunday.

Speaking to the Spanish-language television “Noticias Telemundo” Sunday, Ocasio-Cortez said that the president “has a lot of problems.” She accused Trump of being racist, anti-immigrant, corrupt and more.

“[Trump] has a lot of problems,” Ocasio-Cortez said Sunday according to a press release. “He is a racist, he is anti-immigrant and more than that … his administration is corrupt. He has a track record. He is afraid of strong women, of Latino women. He is unethical.”

The New York congresswoman has been outspoken about disliking Trump, calling for and voting “yes” on his impeachment Dec. 18. She suggested Sunday that Trump thinks she is “crazy,” noting that it isn’t a problem because he doesn’t agree with her. (RELATED: President Trump Punches Back On Racism Charges After ‘Go Back’ Tweet)

“If the President thinks I am crazy … It would actually be a problem if he would agree with my ideas,” Ocasio-Cortez said during the “Noticias Telemundo” interview.

The congresswoman also touched on her previous time as a community organizer for Independent Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. She endorsed the 2020 presidential candidate in October along with two other members of “The Squad,” a group of four freshman congresswomen.

“That was my first experience organizing right there in the street for an election,” she said. “Before that, I did community work in education, with the Latino community and with the National Hispanic Institute, but that was my first time organizing for an election.”

“It was an experience that I will never forget. It was an important part of my experience when I decided to run for Congress.”