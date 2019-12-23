Editorial

Ariana Grande Drops Live Album ‘k bye for now’ After End Of Her ‘Sweetener’ Tour

Lauryn Overhultz
Musician Ariana Grande gifted fans an album of her favorite live recordings from her “Sweetener” world tour.

The album, titled “k bye for now,” features 32 songs from both her “Sweetener” and “Thank U, Next” albums and was released Sunday. “k bye for now” also features artists Nicki Minaj, Childish Gambino and Big Sean. The live recordings come from her “Sweetener” tour which started in March of 2019.

Grande first revealed the project on social media back in October, according to a report published by Entertainment Weekly. She updated fans later in December and claimed she was “vocal producing everything” herself.

The album was finally released on the same night that her tour concluded after her 101st show at the Forum in Inglewood, California. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Honors Mac Miller By Playing His Music Before Starting Her Concert)

Grande is an angel and to produce such a large project while also on tour is just incredible. She’s always thinking of new and different ways to please her fans and I love that about her. Of course, the live album is amazing.

Grande is one of the best vocalists of all time, so to be able to listen to her live renditions of each song literally brings tears to my eyes. I’m patiently waiting for her next album, but this live album will hold me over until then.