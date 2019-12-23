Ariana Grande Drops Live Album ‘k bye for now’ After End Of Her ‘Sweetener’ Tour

Musician Ariana Grande gifted fans an album of her favorite live recordings from her “Sweetener” world tour.

The album, titled “k bye for now,” features 32 songs from both her “Sweetener” and “Thank U, Next” albums and was released Sunday. “k bye for now” also features artists Nicki Minaj, Childish Gambino and Big Sean. The live recordings come from her “Sweetener” tour which started in March of 2019.

so …. i got a bunch of my live vocals from tour on my laptop thanks to johnny and toby ???? about to start comping thru and picking my favorite adlibs / performance moments on this flight … just in case u want a live album one day ???????? ☁️ pic.twitter.com/F3qcEBVBLE — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 17, 2019

Grande first revealed the project on social media back in October, according to a report published by Entertainment Weekly. She updated fans later in December and claimed she was “vocal producing everything” herself.

love u hello ! been prepping these vocals for the live album / listening to first pass mixes & am so excited. vocal producing everything myself, johnny’s been producing all the band parts ! deadline is soon so jus saying hello and love u and miss u. see u tonight, jacksonville ! — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) December 1, 2019

The album was finally released on the same night that her tour concluded after her 101st show at the Forum in Inglewood, California. (RELATED: Ariana Grande Honors Mac Miller By Playing His Music Before Starting Her Concert)

Grande is an angel and to produce such a large project while also on tour is just incredible. She’s always thinking of new and different ways to please her fans and I love that about her. Of course, the live album is amazing.

Grande is one of the best vocalists of all time, so to be able to listen to her live renditions of each song literally brings tears to my eyes. I’m patiently waiting for her next album, but this live album will hold me over until then.