Representative For Bill Cosby Calls Eddie Murphy A ‘Hollywood Slave’ After ‘SNL’ Jokes

A representative for disgraced actor Bill Cosby responded to jokes made about the actor during Eddie Murphy’s “Saturday Night Live” monologue.

Murphy made jokes about Cosby being in jail and claimed he was no longer “America’s Dad,” according to a report published Sunday by Page Six.

“If you would have told me 30 years ago that I would be this boring, stay-at-home house dad and Bill Cosby would be in jail, even I would have took that bet,” Murphy joked.

“Who is America’s dad now?” he quipped.

Andrew Wyatt, a representative for Cosby, dismissed the joke calling it “disparaging.”

“One would think that Mr. Murphy was given his freedom to leave the plantation, so that he could make his own decisions; but he decided to sell himself back to being a Hollywood Slave,” Wyatt said in a statement. (RELATED: Bill Cosby Loses Appeal In Sexual Assault Case)

“Remember, Mr. Murphy, that Bill Cosby became legendary because he used comedy to humanize all races, religions and genders; but your attacking Mr. Cosby helps you embark on just becoming click bait,” the statement continued. “Hopefully, you will be amenable to having a meeting of the minds conversation.”

Cosby was convicted of sexual assaulting Andrea Constand and is currently serving a three-to-ten-year prison sentence.