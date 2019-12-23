Browns Fans Boo Baker Mayfield, He Waives Them Off In Disgust

It looks like Cleveland Browns fans have run out of patience with quarterback Baker Mayfield.

In a video making the rounds on Twitter, which has already been viewed just under a million times, fans of the team can be seen booing and yelling at Mayfield during a loss to the Ravens. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Mayfield’s reaction? Well, he handled it well. He just got very visibly frustrated and waived them off in disgust. Instead of being a mature NFL quarterback, he just had to react.

Watch the moment below.

#Browns QB Baker Mayfield didn’t like the boos from the home crowd. He waved them off and the fans flipped him off. Merry Christmas Cleveland pic.twitter.com/PNqvYNPDbu — Bears Barroom (@BearsBarroom) December 22, 2019

This is pretty much porn to football fans everywhere. Watching the Browns fans eat Mayfield alive is like a dream come true.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cleveland Browns (@clevelandbrowns) on Dec 22, 2019 at 8:59am PST

The last few weeks have been a content goldmine with the Browns. I couldn’t make this kind of stuff up if I tried.

Mayfield, the man who was supposed to save the city, is literally being booed off of the field. You hate to see it!

I hoped and prayed this would happen to the Browns. I hoped they’d get humbled, but I never thought it’d go this well.

Their best case scenario is a 7-9 finish, and the fans have completely revolted. It’s mass chaos in Cleveland, and I’m here for every second of it.

Mayfield is just so easy to hate, and he brought all of this on himself. It’s not like he’s a silent dude who just tries to put in work.

He constantly runs his mouth and behaves like he’s won a dozen Super Bowls. Now, the fans are clearly fed up and letting him know it.

Best of luck, Baker! Once the fans turn on you, the sand starts running out in the hourglass.