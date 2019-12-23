REPORT: Cody Simpson Spotted Out Kissing Another Girl While Dating Miley Cyrus

Musician Cody Simpson was spotted out with a girl who is not current girlfriend Miley Cyrus.

Simpson was spotted at the Little Sister Lounge in New York City late into Sunday and early morning Monday, according to a report published by Page Six. While Simpson was surrounded by multiple women, none of them seemed to be Cyrus.

“He was drinking and flirting with girls,” a witness told Page Six. “He was texting Miley while there.”

“He was with all these girls and one was almost fainting and he kissed her on the lips with no tongue,” the insider added. (RELATED: Miley Cyrus Says She Thought All Guys Were Evil: ‘I Always Thought I Had To Be Gay’)

While Simpson was out partying with unidentified females, Cyrus shared a clip from a “sad Christmas song” she wrote about feeling “lonely” during the Holidays.

“Even with a house full of family and friends I still felt alone. In ways that still feels relevant and someone reading this right now could possibly related!” she captioned the video. “If you feel lonely this season just know YOU ARE COMPLETELY MADE OF MAGIC! You are as special as a snowflake, beautifully unique and I hope inside your soul feels light…”

Cyrus hasn’t had the best luck in relationships in recent months after ending her decade-long relationship with Liam Hemsworth and subsequently going through a couple boyfriends and a girlfriend.

However, it seems like Cyrus is just testing out the dating game and figuring herself out for now.