Coach Orgeron Talks His Rise At LSU, Says A ‘Lot Of Things Had To Fall Into Place’

ESPN recently dropped an outstanding interview with LSU football coach Ed Orgeron, and it’s a must-watch for football fans.

“It would seem like a far reach. No question. Lot of things had to fall into place for that to happen,” Coach O said during the interview when asked about if he could have envisioned his current situation after Ole Miss fired him. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Dec 12, 2019 at 3:17pm PST

When asked what had to fall into place, Orgeron said, “I think timing, obviously. I think God’s plans. I think coming home. The year I took off was very beneficial to me. I got to spend it with my kids. I got a chance to come to LSU as an assistant and prove myself again. I just think the opening came at the right time.”

Watch the full interview below. It’s outstanding.

It’s straight up impossible to not cheer for Coach O. You don’t have to support LSU or the SEC, but it’s not humanly possible to not love the man running the Tigers.

It’s an all-American story. The man was down and out, people thought he’d never be a head coach again and now he’s running the number one team in America.

He stayed committed to his system, he believed in what he was doing and it all paid off. It really doesn’t get any better than that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LSU Football (@lsufootball) on Dec 7, 2019 at 5:43pm PST

College football is simply much better off when guys like Coach O are crushing life. That’s just a fact. The sport needs guys like him.

I’m pulling for Ohio State in the playoff because I have to rep the Big 10, but I truly hope Coach O has a very long career with the Tigers.

He’s an amazing coach, and he’s an even better man. He deserves every single bit of the success he’s having.