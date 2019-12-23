Eli Manning And Daniel Jones Play Pathetic Game Of Flip Cup

New York Giants quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Eli Manning might be the worst flip cup players on the planet.

In a viral clip making the rounds on Twitter, the rookie passer and the two-time Super Bowl champion are playing a game of flip cup, and it couldn’t have been more embarrassing. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Both of them, yes both, are absolutely atrocious. I can’t tell for sure, but I’m also pretty confident both of them were cheating by using an extra hand.

Give the video a watch below.

There’s nothing to see here, just a video of Eli Manning and Daniel Jones playing a game of flip cup #GiantsPride pic.twitter.com/PJtL7tAi7O — (@TheMaj_NFL) December 23, 2019

Cut them. Cut them both right now. Don’t even ask how they were so bad. March both of them into the GM’s office and give them their walking papers.

You simply can’t be the starting quarterback of an NFL team and perform that badly at flip cup. You just can’t do it.

Flip cup is one of the easiest drinking games on the planet. If you fail to perform at a high level when it comes to flipping cups, then you’ll never have the guts to play under the lights in the NFL.

Those are the facts we’re dealing with, and I don’t care if you disagree. Fire them both immediately, and draft a new quarterback.

There’s no other option.

Finally, on a side note, at our 2018 company Christmas party, I dominated flip cup at a level that has only been spoken about in whispers since. We’d never seen anything like it before, and we might never see anything like it again.

Clearly, Manning and Jones could both learn a thing or two from me when it comes to drinking beer and dominating the competition.

H/T: BroBible