EXCLUSIVE: Vatican Demon Dunker Tells His Story

St. Boniface Institute founder Alexander Tschugguel sat down with Daily Caller Associate Editor Noah Adamitis and spoke about his trip to Rome during the Amazon Synod.

While in Rome, he went to the Church of Santa Maria where the Andean statues representing mother earth were displayed. He removed them from the church and threw them into the Tiber river.

He presents his story here and talks about what his motivations were for his actions. “Yes, the main motivation was really that the statues are clearly against the first commandment so against our belief and they should not be in a Catholic Church.”

WATCH:

