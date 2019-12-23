Fans Get Into Crazy Fight In The Stands During Buccaneers/Texans Game

Fans got out of control in the stands Saturday when the Texans beat the Buccaneers.

In a Twitter video posted by Busted Coverage, fans can be seen getting after it. In an unexpected twist, all the people involved appear to be wearing Bucs gear.

It looks like this brawl was full of friendly fire. Watch the insanity below.

How many times do I have to say it? How many times do I have to say there's never a reason to fight at a sporting event?

There's certainly never a reason to fight against your own people. You're all on the same side! Why the hell are they throwing blows at each other?

If you're repping the same team, you should be on the same side.

If you’re at a sporting event and you find yourself in a fight, then you’ve made some very poor decisions in your life.

It’s that simple, and I don’t care whether you agree or not. Short of having to stop a terrorist attack, there’s pretty much no reason to get violent while watching your team.

Next time, maybe think a little bit before pissing your money away just to fight in the stands.