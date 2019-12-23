Hilary Duff Opens Up About The Details Behind Her Elegant Wedding Gown

Actress Hilary Duff shared a special behind the scenes moment of her wedding dress fitting.

Duff opened up about exactly what she wanted out of her dress in the video shared by Vogue. Duff married Matthew Koma on Saturday at their home in Los Angeles. The pair had been dating for three years before they tied the knot.

“I feel really comfortable, and I feel like it’s everything that I dreamed of,” she claimed. “The shoulders are so exciting to me; it’s really what I wanted. It has structure, but it’s clean and simple.” (RELATED: Hilary Duff Shares First Day Production Photo Of ‘Lizzie McGuire’ Series)

“I knew that I wanted something modern and … not simple, but very clean,” Duff continued. Jenny Packham “knew that I didn’t want a very big dress, but I wanted a statement dress.”

She did more than make a statement with this dress. Duff looked absolutely beautiful and she has changed my opinion on how to make a statement with a wedding dress. I used to think it needed to be over-the-top and big to be considered a statement, but with Duff’s dress I’m now realizing simple can be a statement too.

The ivory wedding gown also featured a lengthy train, which I used to think I didn’t like, but here we are.