Philip Rivers On Poor Home Attendance For The Chargers: ‘It’s Disheartening To Say The Least’

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers isn’t under any illusions about how bad attendance is.

There have been multiple reports about attendance being in the tank, the majority of the stadium being filled by away fans and Rivers and the offense needing to use a silent count because of noise from opposing fans. The man running the offense is very aware of how bad it’s become for the team. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Being someone that remembers what it used to be like at home games, it’s pretty bad. So, again, you appreciate the Chargers fans that are out there. It’s disheartening to say the least,” Rivers explained in a video shared by @ESPNNFL early Monday morning.

Watch his full comments below.

Philip Rivers was candid about the lack of Chargers fans at home games. pic.twitter.com/UVNPhOwGrw — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) December 23, 2019

I already said it once today, and I’ll say it again. The NFL screwed up big time by bringing the Chargers to Los Angeles.

It’s not even up for debate. It’s just true. Look at Rivers in the video above. That’s a broken man. That’s a man whose spirit has been shattered.

He’s like any man remembering the good old days. He finds his mind wandering, and he remembers when the stadium in San Diego was packed.

He remembers when they were all cheering in support. Now, his own stadium cheers against him. I’ve seen that look in Rivers’ eyes before.

It’s the same look I see in the eyes of every broken man looking for answers at his local bar. He’s defeated, and the worst part is that he knows it.

For the sake of Philip Rivers’ mental health, let’s hope the Chargers are taken somewhere that they’re actually appreciated.