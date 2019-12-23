Editorial

REPORT: Marshawn Lynch Meeting With The Seahawks About Returning To The NFL

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Marshawn Lynch might be back in the NFL very soon.

With one game remaining for the Seahawks and a depleted running back corps, their former star is meeting with the team today about the possibility of returning, according to Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Inject this right into my veins. Beast Mode returning to the NFL would set the football world on fire. I mean, we’re talking about an epic story.

Lynch was the star running back when they won the Super Bowl, and he was famously not given the ball on the one-yard line when they lost to the Patriots.

Lynch’s legacy is defined by what he did in Seattle.

 

With Chris Carson done for the year and the team needing a feature back for the playoffs, Lynch could be the perfect man for the job.

The fans love him, I’d imagine he’s in shape and he knows the offense the team runs. It almost makes too much sense.

 

Obviously, there’s no guarantee this happens, but it sure would be a hell of a lot of fun if Lynch returned to the Seahawks.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed. Beast Mode in the playoffs is exactly what the NFL needs!