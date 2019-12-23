REPORT: Marshawn Lynch Meeting With The Seahawks About Returning To The NFL

Marshawn Lynch might be back in the NFL very soon.

With one game remaining for the Seahawks and a depleted running back corps, their former star is meeting with the team today about the possibility of returning, according to Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo.

Marshawn Lynch and the #Seahawks are open to a reunion, and Lynch has told people he plans to travel to Seattle today to discuss it, sources tell me, @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero. #BeastMode could be back in Seattle. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 23, 2019

Inject this right into my veins. Beast Mode returning to the NFL would set the football world on fire. I mean, we’re talking about an epic story.

Lynch was the star running back when they won the Super Bowl, and he was famously not given the ball on the one-yard line when they lost to the Patriots.

Lynch’s legacy is defined by what he did in Seattle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INT. BEASTMODE (@beastmode) on Dec 16, 2019 at 3:50pm PST

With Chris Carson done for the year and the team needing a feature back for the playoffs, Lynch could be the perfect man for the job.

The fans love him, I’d imagine he’s in shape and he knows the offense the team runs. It almost makes too much sense.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by INT. BEASTMODE (@beastmode) on Aug 30, 2014 at 2:21pm PDT

Obviously, there’s no guarantee this happens, but it sure would be a hell of a lot of fun if Lynch returned to the Seahawks.

Let’s keep our fingers crossed. Beast Mode in the playoffs is exactly what the NFL needs!