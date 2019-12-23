‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Earns $176 Million Opening Weekend

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” earned a ton of money during its debut weekend.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the final film in the epic saga opened to $176 million domestically. That was by far and away the top performer of the weekend. (REVIEW: ‘Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker’ Is A Solid Conclusion To An Epic Saga)

It’s the third largest domestic debut in American history. The top two? Well, those would be the previous two “Star Wars” films. It’s safe to say the saga has been dominating.

I’m not surprised at all that the numbers are gigantic. I’m not surprised at all, and nobody paying attention should be surprised.

This is “Star Wars” we’re talking about, and it’s just not any film from the franchise. It’s the one that wrapped up events 40 years in the making.

Hardcore fans, casual fans and everybody in-between showed up and showed out to watch “The Rise of Skywalker.”

I saw the movie already, and I liked it a lot. Was it perfect? Absolutely not, but it was very good. It gave the series a nice conclusion, and I think fans will enjoy it.

For those of you who have seen it, sound off in the comments with what you thought. One thing is for sure, and it’s that “The Rise of Skywalker” will print money over the coming months.