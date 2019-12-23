‘Sunday Night Football’ Averages 14.53 Million Viewers As The Chiefs Beat The Bears

The Chiefs beating the Bears 26-3 late Sunday night got some solid TV ratings.
View this post on Instagram
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the “Sunday Night Football” matchup on NBC averaged 14.53 million viewers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)
That was a slight eight percent decline from the same spot last week, but still very strong compared to the rest of the viewing options.
View this post on Instagram
Once again, we have another week of the NFL just dominating everything else on TV. Even when it’s a lopsided game, people still care enough to tune in.
Think about that for a second. There was no doubt the Chiefs would win, and the game was still viewed by 14.53 million people on average.
View this post on Instagram
Of course, Patrick Mahomes is pretty much required viewing for NFL fans at this point. That man is a magician on the field.
Either way, the Chiefs putting up huge ratings is just the latest sign the NFL has had a hell of year. With one week left, I expect big ratings through the end of the season!