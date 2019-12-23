The Festivus Airing Of Grievances – Part 1

On today’s podcast we turn it over to the listeners for part 1 of the Festivus holiday and the airing of grievances.

Listen to the show:

What’s drives you nuts, both in the news and in real life? We get into all of it today as we address listen emails riddled with grievances, expand upon them, and add a few of our own. Nothing is off limits and we purge our collective anger in preparation for Christmas.

(RELATED: Rand Paul Airs Festivus Grievances With Other 2016 Candidates)

(RELATED: Rand Paul Celebrates Festivus, Airs Big-Spending Grievances)

(RELATED: Atheist erects ‘Festivus’ pole to protest town’s Christmas display)

Today’s podcast is sponsored by Life Change Tea, check out their website and improve your life! And don’t forget to enter promo code “Derek” at check out to receive 10% off your order.