Todd McShay Rips The Redskins, Says He Would ‘Rather Coach’ Any Other Team In The NFL

ESPN pundit and draft expert Todd McShay is no fan of the Washington Redskins.

During a recent interview with Dan Patrick, McShay absolutely tore the Redskins to shreds after Urban Meyer attended a recent game. He left absolutely no wiggle room. He thinks Washington is a disaster of an organization. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to BroBible, McShay told the legendary host, “I’ve been holding back from calling Urban this week, wondering what he was doing in the box. If the current structure… I couldn’t allow a friend to take the job without saying something.”

He also added, “I’d rather coach any team… I’d rather coach 31 other teams than Washington right now.” You can watch his full interview below.

It’s hard to disagree with anything McShay told Dan Patrick. I mean, the Redskins are atrocious and Daniel Snyder might honestly be the worst owner in all of pro sports.

Why would Urban Meyer even want to touch that disaster of a situation? I find it really hard to believe he’s going to come out of retirement to take control of that mess.

It’s even harder to believe Urban would want the job when he’s almost certainly going to get a phone call from Jerry Jones about the Cowboys.

In what fantasyland do you have to be living in where coaching the Redskins is better than the Cowboys? If Meyer is going to coach again, it’s not going to be for one of the worst teams in the NFL.

We’ll see what happens, but I think McShay hit the nail on the head with this one.