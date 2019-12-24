‘Go Ahead And Fight Over Wine Caves’: MSNBC Reporter Says Trump Campaign Is Laughing At Democrats, Raking In Cash

MSNBC’s Shannon Pettypiece said Tuesday that President Donald Trump and his supporters were laughing and raking in cash while Democrats argued amongst themselves.

Pettypiece was responding to questions from MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle about the recent infighting among Democrats over the influence of big money in politics and references to fundraisers held by billionaires in “wine caves.”

WATCH:

Josh Lederman, NBC News political correspondent, was first to weigh in on the topic — and he noted that Americans viewed the argument among Democrats as “petty,” saying, “President Trump is going to take money from rich people and poor people and anyone in between and that’s why you hear Pete arguing he should not be tying one hand behind his back as Democrats trying to defeat the president.”

Ruhle then turned to Pettypiece, asking, “Is the Trump campaign laughing at this fight between Democrats over wine caves when the president is in the throes of impeachment and he’s being impeached for soliciting from a foreign government to help dig up dirt for the president and all the while he’s raising money from the impeachment?” (RELATED: MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Stops Reporter In His Tracks For Comparing Climate Change To An Alien Invasion)

“When the [impeachment] inquiry was announced, the Trump campaign raised $5 million,” Pettypiece replied. “The biggest funds were on these days when impeachment has been in the headlines. ‘You go ahead Democrats, you go ahead and fight over wine caves and who has small donors, we’ll rake in the money because campaigns are expensive,’ is their argument. Trump’s campaign had $125 million in cash at the end of the third quarter. They’re just bringing the money, ‘Go ahead. Fight among yourselves.'”

Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren drove the attack on “wine cave” fundraisers during last Thursday’s final Democratic primary debate of 2019.