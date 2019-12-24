Jerry Jones Says His ‘Radar Is Turned On’ When Discussing Head Coaching Position

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones seemed to hint at head coach Jason Garrett’s future with some recent comments.

With the Cowboys sitting at 7-8 after losing to the Eagles this past Sunday, everybody seems to think Garrett is a dead man walking. Judging from Jones’ recent comments, it’s not a bad assumption to make.

He told USA Today the following about the head coaching position in an article published Monday:

I know it’s a topic. That hasn’t been a focus. Everybody’s been asking, but it hasn’t been a focus of mine because I should and always have, at 50,000 feet, should be conscious of what’s going on in coaching – not only in the NFL, but in all areas of football…It’s not hard for me to go in two areas, regarding coaching. Whether it be coordinators, position coaches, or for that matter, head coaches. Generally, my radar is turned on. It’s not hard for me to get into thinking about coaching.

We already knew it was likely Garrett was done when Jones talked about how “disappointed” he was in the loss to the Eagles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Saying his radar is on is about as clear as you can get without actually just coming out and saying it, which shouldn’t surprise anybody.

Jones respects the hell out of Garrett, and the two men have worked together for a very long time. He’s not going to publicly flame him.

It’s just not going to happen, but he’s done more than enough to lay the groundwork to signal that Garrett’s time running the Cowboys is over.

That’s just the nature of the business. Things change fast in the NFL. One day, you’re riding high. The next, you’re looking for a new job.

Read into Jones’ comments as much as you’d like, but I’m telling you that’s how this is going to play out. Garrett will not be the head coach of the Cowboys in 2020, and I’d bet any amount of money on it.