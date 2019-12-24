Former Associate Claims Jeffrey Epstein Was Top Spy For Israeli Mossad

A new book based largely on the testimony of a former business associate of financer and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein says the late sex offender was really a top spy for the Israeli Mossad.

In the last six months, Epstein has gone from being arrested again for sex crimes, being held in jail without bail, dying mysteriously in what was described as a suicide, and being the subject of multiple conspiracy theories, with many, including Epstein’s brother, saying he was murdered in his cell.

Now Steven Hoffenberg is telling his story in the book “Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales” and well as in a series of interviews with Medium. Hoffenberg alleges that Epstein was a celebrity spy for the Israel Mossad spy agency and was killed because he had become a liability for Israeli intelligence. (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Had A Ton Of Rich, Powerful Friends)

Hoffenberg was a business associate of Epstein during the 1990s when the two tried to market the fraudulent Towers Financial Group. Hoffenberg pleaded guilty to running a Ponzi scheme and defrauding investors of $475 million after the business collapsed in 1993; Epstein walked free.

Now the former business high-roller is saying Epstein escaped justice because of his intelligence connections that supposedly brought the billionaire businessman in close contact with agents from Saudi Arabia, Israel and Russia — in addition to the young girls that he favored.

“It is the truth,” Hoffenberg told Medium. “There’s no question. What you write is true. I am an eyewitness.”

The ex-convict claims that he was such a close confidant of Epstein that he “was like his brother. We were inseparable for a long time.” Hoffenberg claimed that he has been unwilling to talk about Epstein’s espionage activities because they “were too hot, and that concerned me for risk — up until your book came out.” (RELATED: Trevor Noah Asks Hillary Clinton, ‘How Did You Kill Jeffrey Epstein?’)

Hoffenberg told the media outlet that Epstein’s legacy has “got [Prince] Andrew pinned to the wall right now … Why doesn’t the Crown in the UK seek justice? That’d bust the bubble in the UK,”

He continued, “[Epstein] was needed by the CIA or the FBI for intelligence, because he was manipulating the American intelligence for the overseas organizations: MI6, the Israelis, and the Saudis. That’s what he was doing. They were afraid of the exposure that he brought to the table for what he did with Prince Andrew, MI6, the Israelis, and the Saudis.”

Hoffenberg reiterated that nobody knew Epstein better than he did. “We were always together and he trusted me totally. I didn’t know he was setting me up at the time, which he was, to take the entire fall for the crimes. I was not supposed to take the fall. I was supposed to get a slap on the wrist. But he’s the one that caused me to not get a slap on the wrist, because he double-crossed me … ”

The former business tycoon says he isn’t going public with his story now out of resentment. “I don’t actually have an axe to grind for something that happened decades ago. But I was there, and that’s what happened and I have the evidence of that — of how he framed me. This is all true.”